Sunday solstice walk on famous Kerry mountains will help cancer care

Celebrating our ancient past Winter Sunday Solstice on The Paps of Anú. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Solstices past...Batty O’Sullivan, left, Rachael Cullen, John O’Sullivan, Paddy Lawlor, Shanon Cullen and Mike Doherty, Shane Dennehy and Chris Crowley, enjoying the Winter Solstice with our ancient ancestors on the summit of the Paps of Anú, in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation Palliative Care. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

With the shortest day of the year fast approaching preparations are in place in Kerry to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

This year’s Winter Solstice Walk will take place on Sunday, December 18 just days ahead of the official date of the 2022 Winter Solstice on Wednesday, December 21.

The Winter Solstice is not just about the shortest day of the year but about the ancient traditions associated with the day and for this reason the walk will take place on the the ancient sacred summits of ‘The Paps of Anú’. These resemble a pair of breast shaped hills known as ‘The Paps’ in the Derry Na Saggart Mountains close to the Cork Kerry border. The Paps have long been associated with mythology, mysticism and majesty. The Goddess Anú represents all that is earthly, fertile, abundant and protective.

The traditional walk is also a fundraiser for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

With kind permission of local landowner Sean and Mary O’Donoghue, Glenflesk, and neighbour Jimmy Moynihan. The walk departs from Garries Bridge – the first bridge after St Agatha’s Church, Glenflesk, Meeting at 6.30am on Sunday morning. Sunday morning was chosen to allow people travel to the ancient traditional walk.

A long walk in darkness to the summit, it has two strenuous inclines, leading to the Western Pap at 690 Metres. At approximately 8.45am sunrise and craic begin, with Glenflesk’s finest musicians Derry and Rosie Healy, setting the pace for a Kerry polka set, followed by an ancient ceremonial Blessing by another Glenflesk native, Mary Cronin. The trek will be led by expert Mountaineer Donie Mulcahy and crew.

Donation of €20 will be collected on the morning of the walk.

It is compulsory to to bring Head Torch, Warm clothes, hiking boots, waterproof jacket and pants, gloves, hat, food and a drink. A good level

of fitness is required. Guides will be on duty for gear check before departure.