Sun shines on charity trek for Kerry Cancer Support Group in West Kerry

Séan and Sinéad Long about to set off from Árd a' Bhóthair on the charity trek organised by their family's horse-riding stables in Ventry on Sunday to raise money for the Kerry Cancer Support Group. Photo by Declan Malone

Laurence and Laurence and Lorcan O'Connor from Castlegregory at the charity trek organised by Long’s horse-riding stables in Ventry on Sunday to raise money for the Kerry Cancer Support Group. Photo by Declan Malone

John Pat Long couldn’t believe his luck at the weekend when the rain stopped and the sun came out for the annual charity horse trek organised by his stables in Ventry to raise funds for the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Starting out from Árd a’ Bhóthair, the four-hour trek followed a route past Mount Eagle Lake, up a hillside path and back downhill via the Clasach road to Kruger’s pub where Cathal Fenton provided grazing for the riders and the ditches provided grazing for the unburdened horses.

Then they saddled up again and rode back over the Clasach to Páidí Ó Sé’s pub, where they all took another break before finishing the outing on the sands of Ventry beach.

“The way the weather was earlier in the week I thought I’d have to come up with an alternative route, but it turned out to be lovely on Sunday. The view coming down the Clasach was fantastic and everybody enjoyed the outing,” said organiser John Pat Long who thanked Kruger’s and Páidí Ó Sé’s for their support and hospitality.

This was the fourth year of the annual charity event, which Long’s horse-riding stables in Ventry organised to help raise funds for the Kerry Cancer Support Group’s Health Link Bus. “We felt cancer services needed a bit of support and they’re something every family might need at some time,” said John Pat.

Sunday’s outing had raised almost €2,000 by Monday and more donations were still coming in online.