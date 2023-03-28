Kerry

Sun shines down on cyclists for eighth annual fundraising Fenit Coastal Cycle

Tom O&rsquo;Sullivan and Fiachra O&rsquo;Slatara pictured at the start of the Fenit Coastal Cycle on Saturday. Photos by Domnick Walsh. Expand
MJ Locke and Conor McCarthy pictured at the start of the Fenit Coastal Cycle last Saturday morning. Expand
Noelia Cordes and Claudia Bergillos were ready for road at the weekend as they prepared to take part in the Fenit Coastal Cycle. Expand
Aishlinn Roche and Gillian Daly were all smiles as they got ready to take part in the Fenit Coastal Cycle on Saturday morning. Expand
Denis Walsh and Mags Twomey pictured at the Fenit Coastal Cycle on Saturday morning. Expand
Conor Freeman, Aidan O&rsquo;Kelly and John Healy pictured just before setting of at the Fenit Coastal Cycle last Saturday morning. Expand

Tom O&rsquo;Sullivan and Fiachra O&rsquo;Slatara pictured at the start of the Fenit Coastal Cycle on Saturday. Photos by Domnick Walsh.

MJ Locke and Conor McCarthy pictured at the start of the Fenit Coastal Cycle last Saturday morning.

Noelia Cordes and Claudia Bergillos were ready for road at the weekend as they prepared to take part in the Fenit Coastal Cycle.

Aishlinn Roche and Gillian Daly were all smiles as they got ready to take part in the Fenit Coastal Cycle on Saturday morning.

Denis Walsh and Mags Twomey pictured at the Fenit Coastal Cycle on Saturday morning.

Conor Freeman, Aidan O&rsquo;Kelly and John Healy pictured just before setting of at the Fenit Coastal Cycle last Saturday morning.

Fergus Dennehy

St Brendan’s NS was a hive of activity on Saturday morning as cyclists from far and wide gathered to take part in what was the eighth outing of the hugely popular Fenit Coastal Cycle.

As always, the annual event acted as a vital fundraiser for a chosen charity which this year was Comfort for Chemo Kerry and additionally as always, the event went off without a hitch and was hailed by many who took part as a “brilliant event”.

The event saw cyclists both young and old strapping on their helmets and enjoying a choice of three routes - a 60km, a 25km and a 10km cycle - which saw them enjoy the sights and sounds of spectacular surroundings such as Fenit, Ardfert, Ballyheigue, Kerryhead and Barrow, with stunning views of Mount Brandon, Tralee and the Shannon Estuary.

Organisers expressed their sincere thanks after the event to all that made it such a huge success once again.

