Sun brings out the best for Kilgarvan show

The Kilgarvan Show returned this weekend after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Helen O’ Sullivan, one of many who helped organise the event, is delighted with how everything turned out and delighted that so many people came out.
“It was brilliant, the biggest show we’ve ever had in Kilgarvan, huge crowds attended. So many people attended that we could hardly cater to the crowd that turned up. It was brilliant, I’m delighted,” she said.
Helen is also grateful that the good weather stayed on for the duration of the event.
“The day before it poured rain so we were scared that it wouldn’t be able to run the following morning but we all actually got sunburned whilst we were at the show, my face is all sunburned,” she added.
“We had several years where we had to cancel due to poor weather, so we are just delighted that it was able to go ahead .
“We had people from all over the county, from as far away as Dingle, we even had a dog from Carlow, it’s a family fun show. I would say there was in and around 3,500 people in the field’ she added.