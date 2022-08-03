Sun brings out the best for Kilgarvan show

Danielle McCarthy pictured with her children Nathan, Clodagh, Clara and dog Buddy at the Kilgarvan Show on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Craig Thackeray (on the left) with his kids Wilfie and Conor, Blathnaid O'Loughlin (back) with her children Alice and Charlie, and Izabela Krol (on the right) enjoying the family day out at the Kilgarvan Show on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Ger Kelleher (2nd from the left) presenting the trophy to Danny McCarthy Lee (centre) at the Best Scotch Ewe Lamb competition. Also in the photo are: Mark O'Mahony, John McCarthy Lee, Tim Cronin, Patsy Randles of Kilgarvan (1st from the right), Margaret McCarthy Lee at the Kilgarvan Show on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Vincent Carmody from Gneeveguilla (driver) , Mike O'Keeffee from Ballydesmond (passenger) pictured with Tom Healy, Gobnait and Theresa Carmody from Ballydesmond. Kilgarvan Show. Sunday, 31st July 2022. Photo: Tatyana McGough

The winners of the Best Puppies competition, sponsored by Goldspeed Kilgarvan, pictured with judge Philip O'Leary and Katie Spillane (1st left at the back) l-r: Jacinta Cullinane with her pet Bramble (1st place), Riton O'Donovan with miniature schnauzer Otto (2nd place), Eleanor Walsh with puppy Parlour (3rd) and Ella Foley with her pet (4th place). Photo: Tatyana McGough

From left: Niamh Sheehan, Aoibhe Kelleher and Eileen O'Donoghue from Kilgarvan having a great time at the Show on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

The Kilgarvan Show returned this weekend after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Helen O’ Sullivan, one of many who helped organise the event, is delighted with how everything turned out and delighted that so many people came out.

“It was brilliant, the biggest show we’ve ever had in Kilgarvan, huge crowds attended. So many people attended that we could hardly cater to the crowd that turned up. It was brilliant, I’m delighted,” she said.

Helen is also grateful that the good weather stayed on for the duration of the event.

“The day before it poured rain so we were scared that it wouldn’t be able to run the following morning but we all actually got sunburned whilst we were at the show, my face is all sunburned,” she added.

“We had several years where we had to cancel due to poor weather, so we are just delighted that it was able to go ahead .

“We had people from all over the county, from as far away as Dingle, we even had a dog from Carlow, it’s a family fun show. I would say there was in and around 3,500 people in the field’ she added.