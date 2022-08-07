Summer at last as Met Éireann issue high temperature advisory

Following what has so far been a pretty lacklustre summer in the southwest, Kerry is set for a spike in temperatures next week after Met Éireann issued a weather advisory for Ireland.

It’s time to get the sun cream out with temperatures expected to climb from midweek as high pressure builds.

Met Éireann say Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and into next weekend.

Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties, remaining uncomfortably warm overnight.

August is traditionally the start of the holiday season in Kerry, and the anticipated spell of good weather will be welcome given the seemingly persistent spate of cloud cover and rain.

Met Éireann say that high pressure will remain positioned over Ireland for the next seven days, with temperatures set to remain above average for the time of year.