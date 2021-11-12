Success for Kerry towns in National Tidy Towns Awards

Kenmare Tidy Town committee members, including Michael Connor Scarteen, Patricia Holbein, Noel Crowley Chairman and Maureen Finnegan Secretary at the Kenmare biodiversity plaque in the Park, Kenmare. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

COMMUNITY spirit, co-operation, determination and dedication are what drove communities across Kerry to hit the highways and byways for the National Tidy Towns Competition this year and their work has certainly paid off with the county’s main towns once again retaining gold medals.

Tralee, Killarney, Listowel and Kenmare have all received gold medals in this year’s competition. Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the winners of the prestigious competition at lunchtime today, November 12, with Ennis in Clare winning Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.

The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS with a small number of representatives present but it was streamed live to thousands of Tidy Towns volunteers around the country, all eagerly awaiting the big news.

The SuperValu Tidy Towns competition has been in existence since 1958 and Ennis was judged to be the best from the 847 entries in this year’s event.

Kerry had another great day in the awards listings and it wasn’t the county’s four main towns proving they have the mettle to win Tidy Towns. Castlegregory village was also named as a national winner in this year’s competition. The village was named as the joint national winner of the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Town Challenge Award, winning €5,000. Oranmore was the other winner in this category.

The village was also named as one of the winners in the small town category of the pollinator plan awards.

Cahersiveen also has a lot to celebrate in this year’s competition, winning an Endeavour Award which saw the town increase its overall marks by 3.36 per cent from 2019.

Castleisland Tidy Towns are also celebrating following Friday’s awards, in particular the younger population, for their win in the Sustainable Development Goals Award in the Youth Category of the competition.

In the County Awards, Killarney was the winner while Listowel was highly commended and Kenmare commended in the results.

On the Iveragh peninsula, Knightstown and Portmagee both received bronze medals. Former overall winner, Sneem, was also highly commended in the EPA Circular Economy Award and Tralee was highly commended in the Waters and Communities Awards

Minister Humphries said that it was wonderful to see all the groups do their best in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to commend the hundreds of groups and thousands of volunteers who, in the face of adversity, put their community first and continued to make their areas better places to live and work and to visit, all the while adhering to social distancing and public health guidelines.

“For that, on my own behalf and that of the Government, I want to say thank-you.”