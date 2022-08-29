Kerry

Student accommodation crisis can be minimised if colleges expand online learning

As the scramble for student accommodation intensifies, Kerry Educational Commentator, Billy Ryle, wants colleges to be more proactive in lessening the impact on students by expanding its online option. 

Stephen Fernane

A Kerry Career Guidance Counsellor is calling on colleges to show more creativity when it comes to online learning to help combat the dearth in student accommodation.

As more students find it difficult to source accommodation with the start of college just weeks away, Educational Commentator Billy Ryle said a lack of suitable accommodation is at crisis point, and many students may have to refuse or defer their college offers as a result.

