Student accommodation crisis can be minimised if colleges expand online learning

A Kerry Career Guidance Counsellor is calling on colleges to show more creativity when it comes to online learning to help combat the dearth in student accommodation.

As more students find it difficult to source accommodation with the start of college just weeks away, Educational Commentator Billy Ryle said a lack of suitable accommodation is at crisis point, and many students may have to refuse or defer their college offers as a result.

He called on college authorities to be proactive and to widen the scope of online learning.

Mr Ryle dismissed the alternative being offered in some quarters, which is a daily commute to college, as unviable due to the long distance between home and college as well as spiralling travel costs.

Mr Ryle called on college authorities to respond creatively so that students can avail of the opportunity to advance their education and career prospects.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science, Simon Harris, was criticised by Mr Ryle over the lack of progress in providing extra student accommodation.

He also dismissed the Minister’s appeal to householders to provide bedrooms in their homes for students to help avert the crisis.

“It all sounds very ad hoc and unregulated. Who’s going to assess the suitability and safety of any such offered accommodation? There has to be a better solution and, of course, there is,” said Mr Ryle.

“The blended learning, used so effectively during the pandemic, is worth consideration. It allows students to take lectures online and make occasional daily or overnight trips to campus for non-lecture activities.

"It’s not a perfect solution but it enables all students, with and without accommodation, to begin college together,” he added.

Mr Ryle referred to the Catholic Church’s model and how it has adapted effectively to the new ‘communication reality’ by providing online Mass to parishioners.

Mr Ryle said colleges should do likewise by blending remote and in-person learning during what is a frustrating and stressful time for students.

“This is a particularly attractive option for first year students, most of whom won’t have a CAO offer until September 8 when it will be well-nigh impossible to find accommodation,” he said.

"Rapid advances in virtual communication have totally opened up exciting new ways for teaching and learning,” added Mr Ryle.

“Any student who secures a coveted college place and is forced to surrender it due to lack of accommodation will be absolutely devastated,” he said.