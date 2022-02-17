Storm Eunice forces Kerry school closures

Schools in Kerry are set to close tomorrow as the county prepares itself for Storm Eunice and a Status Red weather alert.

The Department has advised that schools in seven counties – where red and orange weather alerts will be in place tomorrow – stay closed on Friday, February 18. Kerry is one of two counties, along with Cork, which will be subject to a red alert. This alert is scheduled to take effect at 3am and will continue until 8am.

The Department of Education has advised all schools to keep up to date with any changes in weather warning that may occur, and remote teaching and learning should take place, where possible, in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans.

Bus services across the county will also be suspended from 1am to 10am on Friday morning, Bus Éireann has told The Kerryman.