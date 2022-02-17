Storm Eunice: Council to make sandbags available in flood-prone areas

Kerry County Council has made sandbags available at locations considered vulnerable to coastal flooding as the county prepares for Storm Eunice and a Status Red weather warning. The local authority has advised the public to remain indoors for the duration of the Status Red wind warning, set to come into effect for the county at 3am. Met Éireann issued Status Red warnings for counties Kerry and Cork between 3am and 8am tomorrow, with Status Yellow and Orange warnings in place for other counties.

A Status Orange warning will come into effect for the county from 8am, lasting until 11am, and members of the public are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary. The public has also been advised to steer clear of cliffs, coastal areas, and piers; and homeowners and businesses have been advised to tie down or store away loose property.

“The advice from Met Éireann is that this will be an intense and serious storm, of short duration but with a high potential to cause significant damage,” a Council statement this evening read. “Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 kilometres per hour, with gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour, which could cause serious damage to property. Power outages are also expected as a result of the storms.”

Sandbags will be available at Moneycashen, Clahane, Ballyduff, and at Bridge Street, Ballylongford, near the old Hanrahan’s Bakery.

The local authority’s crisis-management team will continue to meet tonight and tomorrow, and an emergency helpline will be in operation at (066) 718 3588. A response team will be on hand to deal with call-outs as conditions allow.

Council offices and libraries will not open until midday tomorrow, though telephone and e-mail services will be maintained.