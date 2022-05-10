Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

State needs to start planning for a united Ireland says Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly Expand

Close

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly

kerryman

Simon Brouder

In the wake of Sinn Féin’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election Kerry party TD Pa Daly said the Republic of Ireland needs to prepare for the possibility of a unity Ireland.

Deputy Daly – who campaigned extensively in the northern Armagh ahead of the election – said he was hopeful a power sharing deal can be reached.

Privacy