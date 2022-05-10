State needs to start planning for a united Ireland says Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly

In the wake of Sinn Féin’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election Kerry party TD Pa Daly said the Republic of Ireland needs to prepare for the possibility of a unity Ireland.

Deputy Daly – who campaigned extensively in the northern Armagh ahead of the election – said he was hopeful a power sharing deal can be reached.

“Above all we are delighted at such a good result and I think Michelle O’Neill will be a brilliant First Minister,” he said.

“I’m disappointed that Jeffrey Donaldson has taken the decision he feels he has to,” said Deputy Daly.

“My personal view is that there will be some sort of deal”.

The Tralee based TD said voters in Northern Ireland are tired of deadlock in Stormont and want to see proper Government return.

Deputy Daly said nationalist and unionist voters are enduring the same problems as in the South and they are demanding change.

“There are the same issue up there as we have down here a lack of services; the cost of living, hospitals and housing. These are all the main issues”.

“We went to Unionist and Nationalist doors. People are all sick of it and want the Government up and running to deal with the issues that are affecting them,” said Deputy Daly.

“At Unionist doors the Northern Ireland Protocol didn’t come up once”.

In the wake of the election Deputy Daly said he believes a border poll and Irish unity are “inevitable” and the country needs to be prepared.

“Northern Ireland simply doesn’t make any sense and we have to start making some sort of plan for when it happens,” said Deputy Daly,

“We can’t bully Unionists but we have to examine all the issues that could affect us all”.

“There is also a lot we can learn from Northern Ireland, for example how the hospital system are run”.

Ahead of any potential unity deal Deputy Daly said it is vital that Ireland be fully prepared and ready for any potential problems.

As such, he said, the country needs a Junior Minister to plan for unification; a Dáil committee to examine the issue and potentially a citizens assembly.