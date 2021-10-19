State needs to ‘do right by’ veterans of Jadotville siege

A KERRY County Councillor has called on the Government to ‘do the right thing’ and honour the Irish veterans of the Siege of Jadotville.

The siege of Jadotville occurred in 1961 during Ireland’s peacekeeping mission in the Congo. ‘A’ Company, 35th Infantry Battalion took responsibility for the UN post at Jadotville but came under attack by Katangese Gendarmerie and mercenaries.

Despite being greatly outnumbered, the Irish troops bravely held out for five days without any members of the 156-strong battalion losing their lives.

Last August the Independent Review Group on Jadotville recommended that Comdt Pat Quinlan from Caherdaniel, the commanding officer of ‘A’ Company, should be considered for a posthumous Distinguished Service Medal (DSM). However, the review group did not believe DSMs should be awarded to 33 other veterans of the siege, as originally proposed by Comdt Quinlan and his officers.

In late September Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney agreed to postpone any decision on awarding the medals until a legal challenge to the review groups finding concludes.

Comdt Quinlan’s son Leo – who is one of the campaigners who brought the legal challenge – says his father would have refused a medal for bravery if he knew his men would be refused the same honour.

At Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council Cllr Jim Finucane said it was time for the Government to honour the Jadotville veterans’ bravery.

“I find it an embarrassment that there has to be a campaign to do justice, and do right by, the veterans of Jadotville,” he said.

“I appeal to the Government to do the right thing and award medals to all involved”.