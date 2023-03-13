Kerry

State Man is well equipped to overcome Constitution Hill in Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Stephen Fernane

This can hardly be classified as an open race with two of the best hurdlers in Britain and Ireland set to lock horns.

The move of Honeysuckle to the mares’ hurdle is not going down well with those who feel she should stand her ground with the rising opposition. But that’s for another day.

