State Man is well equipped to overcome Constitution Hill in Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

This can hardly be classified as an open race with two of the best hurdlers in Britain and Ireland set to lock horns.

The move of Honeysuckle to the mares’ hurdle is not going down well with those who feel she should stand her ground with the rising opposition. But that’s for another day.

At last year’s festival it was State Man who caught the eye for me. He won the Grade 3 County Handicap Hurdle when rated 141. He has progressed strongly since and has shaken off the condescension that accompanied some of his Grade 1 wins in Ireland earlier this season. Successive Grade 1 wins at Punchestown and Leopardstown (twice) has seen him rise to a mark of 167.

The six-year-old by Doctor Dino comes into the race with no pressure as Constitution Hill is the horse everyone expects to win.

The Nicky Henderson trained winner of last festival’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is touted as one of the greatest of all time. Based on all evidence to date, there’s little to suggest he won’t be. But at a best price 4/11, he’s not exactly one for the lower tier punters.

State Man is one of the few horses that I noted from last year’s festival with a view to being an improving horse. Did I think he would go on to win four Grade 1s, including the Irish Champion Hurdle? Probably not. Do I think he is still improving and can put it up to Constitution Hill? Definitely.

State Man has proven he’s no slouch on this side of the water in top graded company. At 11/4, State Man is worth a shot. It won’t come as a shock if Constitution Hill romps home. Yet Cheltenham is a place where what we expect will happen doesn’t always go to script.

Something at a big price, without the top two, is an option. The problem here is that a higher price will dissolve quicker than a Disprin with two big guns at the top of the market.

Perhaps something each-way at big odds represents better value. I Like To Move It for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is one such horse.

He won the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle carrying top weight off a mark of 142 at Cheltenham’s November Meeting. He disappointed in the Reelkeel at Cheltenham in January but bounced back to win at Wincanton in February. At 14/1, he might have more improvement to come.

Another outsider is Zanahiyr. Even though his form has been utterly atrocious this season. Better spring ground could rekindle some of the form he showed as a juvenile. He is 66/1.

Another at a big price, and assuming she lines up in the Champion Hurdle, is Echoes In Rain. She won at Nass in January and looks to be a stronger, more defined horse this season. If there is some ease in the ground, at 25/1 she is one to follow no matter what race she runs in at the festival.

Best Bet: State Man.

Outside Value: I Like to Move It, Zanahiyr and Echoes In Rain.