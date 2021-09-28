Stars shine on new facilities at Firies NS

Minister Norma Foley was on a visit to Firies NS, where she opened an extension, playground and astro-turf pitch at the school. Pictured: students dancing. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Firies National School played host to a very special visitor last Friday, as Minister for Education Norma Foley visited the school and opened four projects on the school grounds as part of a tour.

And joining the minister, local dignitaries and representatives on the day was a Star of the sporting tradition in former Kerry footballer and basketball stalwart Kieran Donaghy.

The projects have been in development for the last four years and include: a school extension, a sensory courtyard, a community playground and a state-of-the-art all-weather pitch.

Speaking on the day, Principal Claire Doyle said: “It is a great honour for us to have a highly capable lady from the Kingdom of Kerry represent us as Minister for Education. We thank [Minister Foley] for your leadership and your ongoing support.”

Among the attendees on the day were local councillors and Kerry Deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, Pa Daly, and Brendan Griffin. Deputy Griffin was given a particular mention for supporting Firies NS with their application for the Sports Capital grant, which was put towards the development of the all-weather pitch.

“Deputy Griffin, you knew there was a great need for an all-weather pitch in this area and you knew the many benefits it would bring to the people of Firies for years to come,” Principal Doyle said.

Speaking after the event, she said: “We had a fantastic day, the children performed and entertained and we were on TG4 four years ago doing the Brush Dance, so we brought that back for the day. We also had one of our classes read a poem written for the minister.

“I ended up scoring a goal on the new pitch with Kieran Donaghy and he’s after putting it up on social media, so I’m fit to kill him!,” she added with a laugh.

Originally opened in 1991 as a five-classroom school, Firies NS has witnessed six extensions since 2005 and now educates 264 pupils from the local area.

“I came here as principal four years ago and there were very few facilities in the area and the school is in the centre in the village, so there has been huge population growth, all these houses and nowhere for people to go or things to do,” Principal Doyle explained.

“So in a short time, we’ve achieved a huge amount for the community and the school, and I’ve a great team behind me.”

The school wish to thank their Board of Management, Kerry County Council and all organisations who helped along the way.