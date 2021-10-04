Ballybunion Team members celebrate their victory in the Revive Active Woman’s Finals at the All Ireland Cups and Shields Finals, Strandhill Golf Club, Sligo. Picture: Golffile | Fran Caffrey

Ballybunion's Lorraine Canty and Georgina Keane celebrate after securing the winning putt during the Revive Active Women's Finals at the All-Ireland Cups and Shields Finals in Strandhill Golf Club, Sligo. Picture: Golffile | Fran Caffrey

Georgina Keane celebrates after securing the winning putt during the Revive Active Woman’s Finals at the All Ireland Cups and Shields Finals, at Strandhill Golf Club, Sligo. Picture: Golffile | Fran Caffrey

IT all came down to a single putt in classic matchplay fashion.

Georgina Keane and Lorraine Canty were poised to clinch their match and the title for Ballybunion on the 17th at Strandhill Golf Club in Sligo. All that stood between them and victory was one lengthy putt.

Such were the stakes in the final moments of the 2021 Revive Active Women’s Four Ball Champions All-Ireland Club final at Strandhill Golf Club in Sligo at the weekend as Ballybunion battled it out with Ballycastle on what was described as a ‘testing day’.

“Standing over the putt, I knew I had to hole it”, Georgina Keane said shortly after sinking it for gold.

“We had a long road to this moment, playing seven matches to get here. I wanted to get it for the team.

“Strandhill is a quirky course. The wind changed every day. The course was in brilliant condition, despite the weather. It was brutal for a few holes out there today.

“For the club alone, it’s brilliant to win this, but we have a great bunch of women in Ballybunion. This win is for the team, and for them,” Georgina said.

Her putt-ing of the final touches to a remarkable combined effort by the women over the course of the weekend saw joyous celebrations, that wound all the way down the Wild Atlantic Way home to BallyB on Sunday.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly led tributes to the Kerry players after their win. Speaking in Strandhill he said: “Today was the twentieth and final All-Ireland Club Final of 2021. I want to congratulate Ballybunion on winning today's competition. 160 teams reached the National Finals and I want to congratulate all of them on winning their area pennants.

“We have held these Finals in all four provinces and I want to thank all the Golf Ireland volunteers, local clubs and local volunteers for their support throughout the year too.

“On behalf of Golf Ireland, I finally want to thank AIG and Revive Active on their sponsorship of our club competitions this year. Their support has been invaluable.”

The result in the 4-1 win over Ballycastle was as follows:

Brenda McNeill and Phoebe Traill lost to Margaret McAuliffe and Ruth Fitzgerald 2&1;

Mary Teresa McKiernan and Bernadette Hegarty beat Catriona Corrigan and Noirin Hitchen 3&2;

Joan Kennedy and Briege Loughrey lost to Georgina Keane and Lorraine Canty 3&1;

Catherine Black and Doreen Reid lost to Eileen Kenny Ryan and Marion Kennedy-Hogan 4&3; and Susan Crawford and Mary Duffin lost to Patricia Joyce and Anne Marie Sexton 3&1.