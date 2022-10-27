‘Standing at the grave of JFK is a stern reminder of Irish America’s hard-fought gains’

Standing by the grave of John F Kennedy while a tour guide tells us people had serious problems with the Irish in American society is a hard-hitting experience. It’s not like this is new information after all. Ever since the grip of Anglo-Saxon influence in the American colonies, stretching back to the 17th Century, Catholics have always emerged as cautiously as they have influentially in the US.

It's just we – the Irish – don’t often consider ourselves victims in this way. At Kennedy’s grave - and close to 60-years of JFK conspiracy theories aside - the guide’s twinning of the Irish and American’s most admired President in modern history was revealing, if slightly surreal and awkward.

My wife and I were the only Irish on a tour to Washington D.C. that included African Americans, Eastern Europeans, and West Africans – each with their own story of oppression to tell.

Underscoring the mood of discomfort was the large antebellum plantation house of General Robert Lee – Confederate general in the American Civil War and chief proponent of slavery. The house - a status symbol to inhumanity - sat on a hillside overlooking JFK’s final resting place adding to the view that America's history is less than liner.

It was Kennedy’s championing of Irish America and Catholicism that moved our guide to hold up ‘Irishness’ as one of the key motivations behind his assassination in 1963.

‘Kennedy was descended from Irish immigrants to the US.’

‘As the new generation of Irish Catholics became successful, people had an issue.’

‘The Irish were not always liked and welcomed. People had a real issue with their rise in society.’

‘Kennedy had enemies.’

The dialogue lasted a few minutes in the searing October heat – D.C is historically and officially in the American South. The guide held the Irish up as one of America’s most persecuted inhabitants. This felt unpleasant in the company of African Americans as we stood side by side under the shadow of Lee’s plantation house. And yet the guide’s information is not a million miles from truth.

Catholics, in particular Irish Catholics, have long been the target of xenophobic and religious bigotry throughout American history. In the 1850s the poisonous nativist policies filtered through the 'Know-Nothings' - a hateful faction that believed Catholics were part of a conspiracy to subvert American society. This bigotry managed to morph into a fragment of political support through the rise of The American Party.

We found Kennedy's grave via a narrow pathway of maple trees still heavy and rich with orange and yellow leaves that cast a blaze of colour in the autumn morning. On either side of the path is a sea of pearl white crosses representing some 400,000 men and women who died in active service.

Ireland’s past makes it difficult to feel sympathy for those that lie there. There is an inherent impulse among the Irish to treat all colonial objectives with suspicion. Arlington Cemetery is a mass realisation of why war is justly waged in some places but not in others. It’s a matrix of sadness, and interpretation.

Kennedy’s grave design is akin to the Burren in County Clare - slabs of uneven and crudely cut stone, shaped like a mountain ledge somewhere in the west of Ireland. Foliage grows between the slabs appearing as Ireland might from overhead with its patchwork of fields.

This was obvious to our eyes only. The tour guide, when asked, did not know and, until now, made no connection between Ireland and the provenance of JFK’s tomb. To my knowledge there is no deliberate Irish concept behind its design. The stones are Cape Cod granite sourced close to where the Kennedy's ancestral home in Boston is.

But because the grave has Irish representations that are unintentional, it creates that most preferred and unique of all Irish idiosyncrasies surrounding death: coincidence.

An ‘eternal flame’, lit by Kennedy's widow, is situated at the centre of the five-foot circular granite stone at the head of the grave.

Other members of the Kennedy clan are buried within and near the tomb. Two of JFK's brothers: Robert F. Kennedy and Senator Edward M. Kennedy are buried here. A memorial marker to JFK's eldest brother, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr is nearby, while the former first lady, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, was laid to rest alongside President Kennedy in 1994.

More than any other American President, Kennedy lobbied above and beyond for the greater good of immigrants in the US. A powerful legislator for the latter, his mantra was that a wise American is one who understood the value of immigrants.

Even if Kennedy’s push for Civil Rights and the drive for emancipation from Jim Crow segregation is closer to the nub of why he was killed. His most profound legacy lies in the relationship between African Americans and northern Irish Catholics. Kennedy’s championing of the oppressed is deeply ingrained in that shape-shifting era of the 1960s.

Kennedy’s empathy for the immigrant and his understanding of marginalised and discriminated people is an established fact. Standing at his grave hearing a synopsis of the Kennedy family’s rise from immigrant paupers to the highest level of American society, made immigration seem like a passing phase.

The JFK grave experience, to me, speaks of an everlasting legacy between emigration and discrimination. A passive phase of prejudice and persecution that, even when weakened, is never fully erased.

In his posthumously published work entitled ‘A Nation of Immigrants’, Kennedy described how the flow of immigrants to the US was hastened by the systemic oppression of religious and civil liberties in the immigrant’s home country.

‘Little is more extraordinary than the decision to migrate, little more extraordinary than the accumulation of emotions and thoughts which finally leads a family to say farewell to a community where it has lived for centuries, to abandon old ties and familiar landmarks, and to sail across dark seas to a strange land…Every ethnic minority, in seeking its freedom, helped strengthen the fabric of liberty in American life,” wrote Kennedy.

Some in Ireland, in the current climate, might be better served to recall Kennedy’s views on immigrants. Especially in accommodating war-torn Ukrainian refugees. After all, their journey is but a passing phase in the narrative of their nation and ours.

A familiar story indeed.