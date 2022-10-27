Kerry

‘Standing at the grave of JFK is a stern reminder of Irish America’s hard-fought gains’

Stephen Fernane

On a recent visit to Washington D.C, Stephen Fernane visited the grave of John F. Kennedy where discrimination against Irish Catholics in America highlights a need for empathy when dealing with immigrants in the present climate.       

The grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington Cemetery, Washington D.C. Expand

The grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington Cemetery, Washington D.C.

kerryman

Standing by the grave of John F Kennedy while a tour guide tells us people had serious problems with the Irish in American society is a hard-hitting experience. It’s not like this is new information after all. Ever since the grip of Anglo-Saxon influence in the American colonies, stretching back to the 17th Century, Catholics have always emerged as cautiously as they have influentially in the US.

It's just we  – the Irish – don’t often consider ourselves victims in this way. At Kennedy’s grave -  and close to 60-years of JFK conspiracy theories aside - the guide’s twinning of the Irish and American’s most admired President in modern history was revealing, if slightly surreal and awkward.

