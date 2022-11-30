Staggering sum raised in West Kerry Tractor Run

Padraig Quinn, Dún Síon, bringing his 1963 Massey Ferguson 35X out on the West Kerry Tractor Run on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Tim Maunsell and his son, Liam, at the start of the West Kerry Tractor Run on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

John Begley and Kevin Devane at the start of the West Kerry Tractor Run on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Even the staggering cost of diesel couldn’t blunt farmers’ enthusiasm for the West Kerry Tractor Run which once again was a great success when it was held on Sunday, attracting participants from throughout Kerry.

The event gave farmers an excuse to polish up their prized tractors and show them off to the non-farming public but, beyond that, it demonstrated an enormous willingness to help charities.

“We had only two collection buckets at the assembly area and the amount of money that was put into them by farmers, the people who came with them, and spectators was unbelievable,” said tractor run organizer John Patrick O’Sullivan. “There was €5,700 in the two buckets; the generosity of some people is mind boggling.”

Collections held along the route of the tractor run, as well as individual donations, brought the total collected by Tuesday to over €16,000 and more donations were still coming in. The money will be divided equally between the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association and Gairdín Mhuire day care centre in Dingle, with a donation also going to the West Kerry Mental Health Association.

The tractors that assembled at the Willow Tree restaurant near Lios Póil came from throughout West Kerry, Camp, Castlegregory, Killorglin, and Killarney. There was even a woman who came from Valentia Island to drive a tractor and, according to John Patrick.

Up to 115 tractors took part in the run, which left from Lios Póil at noon, driving through Dingle, Ventry and Reasc before returning to town and free meals in the Marina Inn.

Donations can still be made at the Credit Union in Dingle, on gofundme (look up West Kerry Tractor Run), or by phoning John Patrick O’Sullivan on 087 2809801.