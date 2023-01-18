‘Stag and Doe’ sessions return to Tralee next month

Tralee native Leanne Hennessy will play her debut professional gig at The Greyhound Bar in Tralee on February 10 as part of the returning 'Stag & Doe' session.

Shane Kennedy from Farranfore is one of two Kerry acts that will perform at the 'Stag & Doe' session in The Greyhound Bar in Tralee on February 10.

The Greyhound Bar in Tralee will be hopping once more early next month as the popular ‘Stag & Doe’ sessions return for their first 2023 outing and looking at the line-up for the February 10 show, it is a show people won’t want to miss out on.

It’s been over three long years since they were last held back in November 2019 so organisers are chomping at the bit to get going once more - “we are just delighted to be back at it” they said this week - with excitement building day by day.

The upcoming event, as well as the first of the year, will also be the first in their new venue of The Greyhound and to mark the start of this new partnership, organisers have put together “a solid new line up that is guaranteed to be a cracking night of original live music”.

First up on the bill for the night is Tralee’s very own Leanne Hennessey, newcomer to the music industry, and amazingly, someone who only learned how to play the guitar in the last six months.

Leanne has since gathered thousands of views on her social media problems including her TikTok account. Leanne quickly gathered a fan base with her covers of Ed Sheeran, Bob Marley and rock and roll icon Elvis Presley.

This will be Leanne’s first professional show and will be showcasing some of her own original music on the night too as well as covers.

Keeping the Kerry theme going on the night will Shane Kennedy, a Farranfore man, who garnered quite attention over the lockdowns thanks to his debut single, ‘Road To Your Heart’.

A musician from an early age, Shane is a well-known performer in the Kerry pub scene but since then Shane has been busy cooking up exciting new tracks and Shane is ready to take to the Stag and Doe stage with his exciting new acoustic set.

Following on from these two Kerry acts are Cork’s ‘Neon Cars’, a four piece Indie Rock band while last but certainly not least, one of Ireland’s most exciting music acts Stolen City return to Tralee following their amazing performance on the Stag & Doe Stage back in 2019.

Tickets are on-sale now for €8 via Eventbrite and are €10 on the door; the doors open 8pm and the event is strictly over 18’s.