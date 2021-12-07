Staff shortages force 96-year old to vacate hospital bed

Diarmuid Ó Beaglaíoch and his mother Mary who had to vacate her bed in West Kerry Community Hospital and move 70km to Killarney pictured on TG4.

A 96-year-old west Kerry woman has been forced to vacate her bed at West Kerry Community Hospital – even though there are up to 16 beds free at the facility

The family of Mary Uí Bheaglaíoch (Mary Johnson) are furious that the elderly woman has been forced to leave behind all she knows to move 70km away to Killarney, where she cannot even speak her first language, Irish.

The elderly woman has been in West Kerry Community hospital for six months, with up to 40 other elderly people from the region. Now she has to leave her bed because the it is needed for someone ahead of her on the waiting list, forcing Mary to move to Killarney, miles away from her loved ones and the West Kerry region she knows and loves.

Mary’s son, Diarmuid Ó Beaglaíoch, said that the family are heart-broken that their mother has been forced out of a place where she is happy. He said the wonderful staff at the hospital looked after and knew her well, and now she has been ‘given the road’

"She is [feeling] terrible, that’s how she is. And why shouldn’t she be? 96 years old, and getting the road out...Something is wrong. She’s so friendly with everyone in there. Everyone working in the hospital has been wonderful to her. They’re broken-hearted for my mother, leaving today. This hospital cost €16million and it’s full of empty beds...There’s money being wasted in other areas that could be that could be spent here,” he told TG4.

“’The way she has been kicked out the road showed that there was something wrong with our [medical] system.

“I hope this never happens to another person on this peninsula ever again. I hope my mother is the last person to get the road out Ballintaggart, because our hearts are broken.”

Up to 16 beds in West Kerry Community Hospital are empty as one ward is closed due to a lack of staff. The INMO says at least 19 further staff are needed at the hospital, the HSE says there is 4.5 vacant positions. There are 34 long stay residents and four people availing of short-stay beds which the HSE said it the “amount they can safely accommodate”.

“If we had more staff, we would ultimately have another eight residential spaces and another eight short-stay beds and this would bring us to a capacity of 54 beds in total,” said Cork Kerry Community Healthcare

They said they ‘regret’ there is a waiting list for long-stay places in the hospital.

“There is a process for allocating these limited spaces when they become available and is based on when people choose the centre as their place for long stay care. We also work to ensure that the short-term beds are available to members of the community when needed for respite, rehab and for palliative care. Unfortunately, then people may have to take up residence in alternative centres and await a placement for a length of time for their long stay bed at WKCH.”

They said recruitment to West Kerry Community Hospital (and many other rural locations) can be challenging, and they have made extensive efforts to recruit staff so that we could increase the number of beds there. Recruitment is ongoing, and interviews are held frequently. However, this recruitment has been going on more than three years.

"We will continue intensive recruitment efforts so that we can expand the services available at WKCH, and these efforts will include international recruitment. We cannot open any more beds at WKCH until we have recruited more staff.”

Deputy Brendan Griffin said this week he is aware of the case.

"I am calling for Bean Uí Bheaglaíoch to be returned to Dingle as a a matter or urgency. I am extremely angry that when TD’s are working on a individual case that the HSE can carry out actions without TD’s being told in advance.”