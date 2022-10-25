St Pat’s GAA in Blennerville to benefit from race night this coming Sunday

Liam Poff, George and Anna Poff, Marie Fitzgibbon, Michael Morriarty, Sharon Williams Kathleen Poff, Terry Boyle and Tim Moynihan at the Race Night launch in aid of St Pats GAA Blennerville at Skelper Quanes on Monday evening. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

There is a cracking night in store at Skelper Quanes in Blennerville this coming Sunday as a fundraising race night in aid of St Pat’s GAA in Blennerville takes place.

Members of the St Pats GAA faithful gathered together this past Monday evening to help launch the event which starts at 8pm on Sunday, October 30 at the bar.

To say that the community is excited about the upcoming event would be an understatement and there is a big crowd expected on an evening that will feature not only a great night of racing - including an end of night ‘Auction Race’ - as well as a Best Dressed Lady and Gent competition and spot prizes for winning owners, jockeys, trainers and a bumper raffle to boot.

Tote betting facilities will be available on the night with all proceeds from the event going towards helping the day-to-day running of the club with things such as training equipment to catering and works that will carried out on the club grounds.

The night is of course open to everyone in the club as well as non-members who are more than encouraged to pop along for what should be a brilliant night for all.

The club expressed its gratitude to all the local sponsors who have come on board and supported them by either sponsoring a race or taking out a full-page advert in the booklet.