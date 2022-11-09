St Pat’s Castleisland are Moynihan Cup champions

Home are the heroes: The victorious St. Patrick’s Secondary School Senior Football team back at base after their great win. Front from left: John O’Connor, Redmond O’Connor, Sean Collins, David Horan, Cathal Brosnan, captain; Eoghan Shire, Conor Wilkinson, Larry Nolan and Thomas Conway. Middle row from left: Finn Nolan, Cathal McElligott, Matthew Horgan, Shane Gilroy, Michael Horan, Ayrton Burke, Evan Brennan and Cillian Reidy. Back from left: Jack McElligott, Ruairí Bourke, Patrick O’ Shea, Owen O’Connor, Cathal Sheehan, Mint O’Connor, Ruairí Brosnan and Raymond O’Neill.

ST Patrick’s Secondary School senior football team and management are currently celebrating capturing the title of Moynihan Cup Champions!

The team took on St Michael’s Listowel in the Kerry Final at Kerins O’Rahillys GAA grounds on Wednesday, October 26th.

During the enthralling encounter both sides acquitted themselves well with some fine flowing football.

The score board of 1-6 to six points at half time displayed the battle that Michael’s put up.

However, the St. Patrick’s team prevailed in the second half. Showing no shortage of grit, talent and sharpshooting, St Pat’s pulled away to win on an impressive score line of 1-13 to 0-8pts. The teamwork and dedication of the group shone through on the day, bringing the reward of a much coveted schools’ title. A huge congratulations is due to all of the team, their parents for their continued support and their experienced teachers/coaches for providing these players with the guidance and direction to deliver on their potential.