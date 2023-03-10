St Patrick’s parades start times and venues across Kerry

If you’re planning on catching some of the county’s St Patrick’s Day parades this year, the following is when and where they’re happening. If we’ve forgotten anyone, please email fdennehy@kerryman.ie and we’ll add them in:
Details received at time of print:
- Tralee: starts at 12pm on John Joe Sheehy Road.
- Killarney: starts at 2pm on Mission Road.
- Castlemaine: starts at 11:15am at Flynn’s Yard.
- Causeway: starts at 1:30pm from Causeway sports field.
- Kilflynn: starts at 4pm.
- Listowel: starts at 12:45pm from the town square.
- Ballybunion: starts at 3pm from St John’s Church.
- Glenbeigh/Glencar: starts at 12/12:15pm from the Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA grounds.
- Abbeyfeale: starts at 4pm
- Sneem: starts at 1pm from Galvin’s yard.
- Ballyheigue: starts at 3:30pm
- Castleisland: starts at 1:30pm from the mart yards.
- Duagh: starts at 12:30pm
- Dingle: Fife and Drum band’s traditional dawn march starts from Ashmount at 6am. Town parade will start from the same location at Ashmount Terrace at 12:45pm.
- Castlegregory: starts at 3pm.