St Michaels Foilmore has big ambitions for Ballinskelligs gym

You didn’t need much by way of an excuse to visit Páirc Naomh Mhichíl in Ballinskelligs, a scenic home to the St Michael’s Foilmore club, but the arrival of Sportlann na Sceilge and its state-of-the-art gym facilities is no doubt an added boon to the south Kerry club.

The recently opened development is just one part of club plans to upgrade playing and training facilities at the already gorgeous venue, but it’s an important part, and while this is a GAA initiative, the club’s vice chairperson, Eugene O’Sullivan, explained that it’ll benefit a wider audience than that.

“The building was finished about a year ago, but then COVID and the rules in GAA clubs and gyms prevented it from opening to the public,” Eugene told The Kerryman in explaining the background of the project. “As well as being the club gym, it’ll be a gym for the locality as well: the young, the not so young, and people who’re not GAA people. It will be for everyone, really. It’s a club initiative but with a view to making it available to the community in general, including those who’re not members of the club or even those who’re involved with other clubs. And it’s quite spectacular.”

With many holiday homes locally, the club also intends that the facilities will be available for those who visit the area.

Roinn na Gaeltachta and Sports Capital funding contributed to the project, but the support of the community nearby and the diaspora now away from the locality was crucial to getting to this point, Eugene added.

“Membership can be purchased on an individual basis, or families can avail of group rates, as well as special rates for students and senior citizens,” he said. “Entry to the gym will be by fob and can be used on a 24-hour basis once membership has been approved. Groups will also be facilitated, and local personal-fitness trainer Linda Cronin has already started classes on a twice-weekly schedule as well as tailoring programs for individual needs.

“With the easing of COVID restrictions and the onset of autumn, there has been a high level of interest, and a number of open days have been held in recent weeks to allow people to come and view the gym and try out the machines.”

Any requests for further information can be made by email to sportlannsceilge@gmail.com or to Eugene himself at (086) 379 1359.