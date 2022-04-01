St Mary’s holds out the hand of friendship to new arrivals

Children from St Mary's GAA club in Cahersiveen met with their counterparts from the Ukraine at a special event on Tuesday evening hosted by the local club. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Victor helping his daughter Catriona try on a pair of football boots hoping some day she will play for St Mary's GAA club. Photo by Christy Riordan.

A Ukranian refugee dons the Kerry jersey at St Mary's GAA grounds in Cahersiveen at a club event to bring the communities together. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Shelia O' Shea third from right (Chairperson of St Mary's ) with some of the Ukrainian mothers and daughters receiving football shoes and clothing from the club.

The sun shone and children of all ages ran around the GAA grounds in Cahersiveen – the war in the Ukraine hopefully far from the mind of the younger generations - as they met with the local children in a fun opening evening to welcome those fleeing the war to the area.

The community of Cahersiveen has welcomed more than 400 Ukrainian refugees in the past few weeks and the warm Irish welcome is evident in the local area.

St Mary’s GAA club too has played its part by hosting an open evening to showcase their facilities and to introduce the families to the GAA.

"We wanted to welcome them and showcase our sporting facilities, we want to make them feel at home in our local area,” said chairperson of St Mary’s GAA Sheila Quigley.

Members of the club gathered up football boots and football gear to donate to the children and more than a few Ukrainian children are now proudly wearing the Kerry and St Mary’s GAA jerseys. Footballs were also donated with Dermot Walsh from Supervalu coming on board to help out.

Senior players Conor O’Shea, Kieran Driscoll and Mark Quigley also attended the open evening and helped showcase the basic skills of football to the newest arrivals.

Goodie bags were also presented to the children and the laughter and joy of the children made the evening a huge success.

"It was a lovely evening and it is nice to be able to do something to help,” added Sheila.