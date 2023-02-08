‘St Josephs is Tralee’s Auschwitz – a generation’s failure to put compassion before stringent beliefs’

Victims of Irish industrial schools remain a generation left lingering on the margins of society. Abandoned as children, as adults they carry the weight of their childhood trauma forever.

Not to publicly commemorate this suffering with a monument or garden of remembrance in Tralee suggests a lack of societal atonement for what happened all those years ago.

For many years, citizens of Tralee disbelieved and ignored stories of abuse at St Joseph’s Industrial School, let alone consider the necessity of professional help for the victims. It cast a shadow of gloom over the lives of the abused that still can’t be lifted.

These victims are our Vietnam veterans. Post-traumatic stress disorder from a childhood left at the mercy of religious orders and a conservative society that ignored their misery has left its mark.

I accept this has all been said before in different reports on abuse, inquiries, compensation claims, redress boards, and Dáil apologies - yet there’s a tendency to forget in towns where institutions masqueraded as charitable and pious beacons of Christianity.

Tralee is no different. Who can blame the people for wanting to do as their grandparents did: shut eyes and ears rather than open them to criticism and condemnation. Some might rightly pounce on the fact that my generation is freer to condemn religious institutions, something denied my predecessors. But this is no longer good enough.

A memorial Mass in 2003, and a public rally in 2009 remembering victims of religious institutional abuse, is the most I can find on record as having taken place in Tralee.

Horrific accounts occasionally resurface through individual stories like that of Michael Clemenger, whom I recently interviewed. Michael is a victim of seven-years of abuse at St Josephs, the pain still palpable in every word he ascribes to that period in life.

For me, the saddest part – and chief reason why you find yourself reading this – is that Michael was surprised that someone in Tralee would want to cover his story again after all these years. Michael is disappointed in Tralee. He feels saddened at the town’s decision to ignore and turn its back on the suffering and persecution.

St Joseph’s Industrial School is Tralee’s Auschwitz – its lingering presence reminds us of a generation’s failure to place compassion before stringent beliefs. Michael agrees with the Auschwitz analogy in essence. He speaks of punishment beatings, sexual abuse, unsanitary conditions, starvation, feeling a societal outcast, even death.

The stately edifice of St Joseph’s Industrial School now belongs in black and white photographs. Erased from our physical presence, it sometimes loiters in the chamber of memory through the stories told by my grandparents and others from that generation.

Perhaps one reason why Tralee can never fully commit to remembering the victims of St Joseph’s Industrial School is because many of the boys were brought to Tralee from outside Kerry.

In 1958, 325 boys were lodged at St Josephs. By 1969 – a year before it closed – this had reduced to 37. Dwindling numbers in industrial schools elsewhere in Ireland meant Tralee became a repository for the failed system of institutional care. Boys were brought by train to Tralee where their childhoods were stolen by the Christian Brothers.

To my knowledge, there is no official monument in Tralee for the victims of St Joseph’s Industrial School and Nazareth House [nearby Balloonagh Convent]. There is no reference point for future generations to remind themselves of Tralee’s moral failure between the 1930s and 1960s.

Why is this when one can find several markers commemorating musicians, patriots, entertainers, politicians, and religious orders in the town, but not victims of institutional abuse. It’s a question we need to ask in accordance with our conscience.

It's even fair to add that many Tralee businesses profited from St Joseph’s Industrial School during its height. Salaries paid to Brothers were spent in the town’s shops. This mini service economy gained from the school. Surely, it’s not asking much for Tralee to repay some kind of moral dividend in the shape of a monument to the victims.

Whether we like it or not, this failure of children remains a stain on Tralee’s history; a failure to protect the innocent and most vulnerable. The absence of a designated place to those whose lives were severely and irreparably damaged needs to be addressed.

In 2020 my colleague interviewed a 17-year-old Tralee girl who intelligently called for a memorial to the victims of St Josephs. She proposed the Denny Site as an option.

Her recommendation was picked up by Kerry County Council and brought before Tralee Municipal District’s meeting in July 2020, where it was framed that a request for a feature such as ‘a statue, fountain or bench’ be dedicated to the children.

The Council said the girl's submission was outside the scope of the Part 8 process. A Part 8 covers such works as construction of houses, roads, swimming pools, and public toilets. Seemingly, it makes no provision for intimate requests designed to cushion aspects of Tralee’s appalling past.

The teenager’s considerate and questioning proposal deserved more. She is symbolic of a new Tralee generation determined to face down what their antecedents could not. Her plea should still be revisited, especially as victims speak about having a fear their story will be lost when they die.

There is no shortage of locations in Tralee to place a fitting memorial to the victims. A garden of remembrance in the field that once served as the ‘front field’ of St Joseph’s Industrial School would be an appropriate place.

Alternatively, and in keeping with the Tralee teenager’s suggestion, a spot at the Island of Geese – within sightline of where the school once stood – is an option.

Lastly, Michael Clemenger said part of the perimeter wall of St Joseph’s Industrial School still remains. It’s a section of wall where he was forced to scratch his lice-ridden head in torment until it bled. He explained to me that his blood is in that stone.

It's now time Michael's sacrifice - and many more like him – was set in commemorative stone. It would bring comfort to the victims still alive and show that Tralee is prepared to face the shameful episode of its recent past.