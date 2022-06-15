St John’s National school celebrates 10 year anniversary

Fr. George Hayes Parish Priest and Chairperson of the Board of Management Mark Daly blessing the new uniquely designed St John's school flag. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Mark Daly and principal Barry O'Leary with the new flag for St John's NS in Kenmare. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It was a day of celebration for St John’s National School in Kenmare last Friday to mark a step in the school’s history as they marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of the school.

To mark the moment in history a uniquely designed school flag was unveiled with Senator Mark Daly undertaking the honour of raising the flag.

The flag was carefully created to encompass all the wonderful elements of the local school with the school colours selected as the backdrop of the flag - red for Kenmare and blue for Templenoe.

There flag has sic chosen symbols which are carefully placed within a nest marking Kenmare’s Irish name - mar is eol daoibh, i é Neidín an gaelainn ar Kenmare, Ciallaíonn sé - little nest.

The first symbol is a pencil marking the importance of literacy and penmanship. The second is a book which represents the love of reading and literature in the school. There is also a hurley and football which represents the school’s appreciation of sport and a music note that symbolises the value placed on music within St. John's N.S.

There is an image of a mountain to symbolise the local geography and the presence of Mucksna mountain. The last symbol is the circle of friends representing inclusion and equality for all.

The school motto features in the design - is treise linn le chéile – together we make a difference. There is a cross laid on the flag that is situated behind the nest to show the important link between the church and the school. It also represents a sense of belonging.

"Our school flag that embodies what we're about here in St. John's on our 10th Anniversary of our school opening,” said Principal Barry O’Leary.

Fr. George Hayes also blessed the occasion.

"10 years is a wonderful celebrate as we gather under the skies, under God's creation and we're going to ask God's blessing on all that we do. So this flag will fly above all that we do here in our school and we ask God's blessing on us today and always".

The pupils from St. John's Choir sang Amhrán na bhFiann and some pupils signed the National Anthem in Irish Sign Language. Pupils Alistair O'Sullivan and Tadhg Clifford from 2nd Class presented Senator Daly with the school's 10 year commemorative magazine to mark the significant occasion in the school’s history.