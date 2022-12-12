St Francis’ Special School’s fundraising choir concert – ‘The kids, the pupils, they just shone on the day’

Evan Heffernan and his teacher Shane Riordan from St Francis' Special School in Beaufort pictured playing the drums at the Killarney Outlet Centre last Friday morning. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

St Francis’ Special School in Beaufort are better off to the tune of almost €2500 this week after they spent a hugely successful afternoon busking and carol singing in the Killarney Outlet Centre where they entertained locals with renditions of all the Christmas classics.

The school choir is a point of pride for all involved in St Francis’ and they did the school proud at on Friday with teacher Mary O’Riordan telling The Kerryman that she had a few tears in her eyes at one point mid-performance at seeing how happy the kids were to be taking part.

"It was amazing. We had to huge support from the public and the kids, they were just absolutely thrilled with it. This is our third year doing it [the carol singing and busking]. We did it in 2018, 2019 and we're back again this year after COVID and it was just unbelievable to be back and it was actually probably our best year ever too,” she said.

"The kids, the pupils, they just shone on the day. They were just so happy to be there and we had a visit from Santa too as well so it was just a wonderful day altogether,” Mary continued.

As of Monday, Mary said that as of Monday, the school has raised close to €2500 altogether through donation buckets on the day and through an online donation page and that it's an amount that Mary said she and the rest of the school community are "blown away" by.

"All the money raised will go towards our school choir. We're hoping to maybe get new instruments and in the past we have gotten sessions from Drum Dance Ireland where they have come to the school to drumming sessions with the kids so we are hoping with the money raised, we'll be able to do more of that."

"We [the choir] are just getting bigger and bigger. It's something that Breda Courtney and myself started back in 2016 and it's just taken off from there, it's been unbelievable. Myself, I got quite emotional on Friday in the middle of the performance because the kids were just so happy,” she finished.

Anyone looking to donate to the school’s online fundraiser for the choir can do so here.