St Finan’s potential for housing refugees

St Finan's in Killarney has been offered to the Government to house refugees. Pic Tatyana McGough

St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney could soon be home to Ukrainian refugees after the property was offered to the Government to accommodate refugees.

Given the continuing influx of refugees to Ireland accommodation is becoming difficult to source so a current list of properties that could be used is being compiled by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The HSE were requested to issue details of available vacant properties/sites under its ownership to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for potential sources of accommodation and housing and St Finan’s was included within this list for possible use.

The former psychiatric hospital, which is currently lying idle is for sale by the HSE and has long been the subject of much debate as the building and the surrounding lands have remained unused for years.

Earlier this year Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke, has said St Finan’s site in Killarney has huge potential for housing for the county.

Most recently, Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney asked for the main building to be renovated into one and two-bed apartments for people awaiting social housing in Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has now confirmed the property has been put forward for Ukrainian refugees.

Several Killarney hotels are currently housing Ukrainian refugees in the town.