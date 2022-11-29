St Brigid’s student Abbie is Strasbourg bound in 2023

Congratulations to Abbie O'Sullivan from St. Brigid's Presentation Killarney who has been chosen to represent Ireland at the Rotary Youth Leadership trip to Strasbourg in February 2023.

There was delight for a student from St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney after she was chosen to represent Ireland at the Rotary Youth Leadership trip to Strasbourg in February 2023.

Having progressed beyond the Killarney stages of the competition, Abbie O’Sullivan, attended for interview in Cork on Wednesday November 23.

Her success at this national stage of the interview process has meant that Abbie will be one of 24 students chosen from schools all around the country to represent Ireland at this prestigious event next year.

This exciting six day team building trip begins in Belfast where student representatives will meet with local politicians and business leaders at Stormount.

The group will then travel to Dublin where they will attend an information seminar and lunch hosted by the Staff of the European Parliament offices. This is followed by a tour of Dáil Éireann and further meetings with Politicians. From there, the group will fly to Strasbourg and prepare for the highlight of the trip which is a full day of debating a variety of motions at Euroscola at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, along with about five hundred other students from all over Europe.