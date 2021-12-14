St Brendan’s TY’s new project examines perception of masculinity

St Brendan’s College students launching their 'One Punch Can Kill' campaign. Pictured are Jack McCrohan, Ross Twomey, Markas Pouicas, Nathan Cox, Callum Cronin (second row) Padraig O’Donoghue, Adam Murphy, Brian O’Sullivan, Gearoid Healy, Dermot O’Connor, Darragh O’Connell (back from left) Colm O’Mahony, Eoin Carroll, Mark Sheehan, Finbarr Kennelly, Brian O’Connor, Con Stack, Shayequllah Nasar and Bobby Gallivan at St Brendamn’s College, Killarney on Monday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The Transition Year students in St Brendan’s College are looking at changing the perception of masculinity, as they launch their “One Punch can Kill” campaign.

The campaign, completed as part of their Young Social Innovators (YSI) project, is examining the social issues of youth violence in the community, and hopes to raise awareness of the dangers that violence can pose.

TY student Gearóid Healy said “We are currently trying to find out why boys and men in particular seem to be the main perpetrators when it comes to violence, which is proving very complex.

“Furthermore, we have researched the issue in-depth, carried out a survey, made posters and set up a social media page. We also contacted An Garda Síochana recently, who have agreed to come and speak to us on the issue in January.”

Thus far, the group’s research has proved fruitful, finding factors such as environment and drug issues that contribute to causing violent behaviour.

“We are finding the topic very interesting and it seems to be an epidemic throughout Ireland, the stories are everywhere. It is clear to us that violence not only ruins a victim’s life, but can also have a ruinous effect on the perpetrators life, which is what we hope to highlight,” Gearóid explained.

As part of the project, the students are looking to raise awareness both in the school and in the wider community.

“We hope to plan an anti-violence week in the new year, to educate our school community further,” Gearóid explained.

“In the coming year we hope to promote positive masculinity within our school community, change the macho culture which is deeply embedded in society, and tackle the issue of violence in young men.”