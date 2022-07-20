Sport Endorse come to aid of Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Team

It has been widely reported of late that ladies senior inter-county players are not receiving the same level of compensation for travelling expenses incurred for training as their male counterparts.

Sport Endorse help match elite sports athletes with brands for earning opportunities and six members of the Kerry ladies senior panel have recently signed up to the Sport Endorse platform.

“We heard about Kerry captain Anna Galvin and the financial strains playing inter-county football were having on her and others and reached out to the Kerry ladies team to see if we could do something” said Tralee native and Sport Endorse co-founder Trevor Twamley.

To date Sport Endorse have been able to negotiate some free sports gear for the entire panel through Reydon Sports and Murphy gloves and some gift packs for all the panel through Garvey’s Supervalu and hope to continue to pursue opportunities for the Kerry girls on their platform moving forward.

“We recognise that Ladies Gaelic Footballers are committed to the game every bit as much as the men and hope in the future this is recognised in how they are financially compensated for playing their sport at the highest level,” Trevor continued.

Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football manager Declan Quill thanked Sport Endorse, Murphy’s gloves and Garvey’s Supervalu.

“Ladies football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world however the current situation regarding expenses is unacceptable and impossible to maintain," he said.

Going on, store manager for Garvey’s Castleisland Seamus O Connor had this to say about supporting the team:

"We pride ourselves as part of the community and are heavily involved in supporting the GAA in Kerry. The girls are great role models and supporting them was a no brainer for us," he continued.