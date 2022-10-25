Spooktacular short stories make the grade in Killarney

Students & teachers from Killarney Community College, The Mon, Holy Cross Mercy & St Olivers National School, pictured at Killarney Community College for the prize giving of the annual Halloween Post Primary writing competition where First Prize was a 50 euro One For All voucher for each school, and 2nd and 3rd place winners received a bag of Halloween treats. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Pictured at Killarney Community College receiving their prizes for the annual Halloween Post Primary writing competition were winners from neighbouring school The Mon - Winners James Whelan, Oscar Gao, Denis Zidek.

Spooktacular is the only way to describe some of the fantastic stories created by talented school kids across the county this past week as Killarney Community College teamed up with pupils from St Oliver’s, Holy Cross Mercy and Presentation Monastery National schools again this year to host a primary school writing competition.

This year’s students were invited to submit a short story around the theme of Halloween.

The Halloween short story competition is fast becoming a favoured annual event that encouragers young writers to showcase their creativity and writing skills.

Transition year students in the college along with their English teachers Tara O’ Shea and Chloe Dennehy ran the competition as part of their creative writing module in English.

Competition was once again very stiff this with nearly 300 entries received.

The college said that a huge thanks and well done is owed to all of the students who took the time and effort to submit an entry. Huge praise in particular must go to the class teachers for their guidance and encouragement throughout the experience.

Tara O’Shea, an English teacher at KCC was very impressed with the quality of the stories submitted.

“Standards were exceptionally high. The KCC English Department were in awe of their creativity, use of language and general expression to produce spooky short stories worthy of a read around any bonfire on Halloween night.”

Principal Stella Loughnane commended all award recipients and the wonderful teamwork of the teachers and students in the community.

“We endeavour to improve literacy levels within our own school and it was great to create links with local primary schools to share a similar vision’, she said.

First Prize was a €50 One For All voucher for each school while 2nd and 3rd place winners received a bag of Halloween treats.

Winners of the competition were: from St. Oliver’s; In first place Cora O’Sullivan, in second place Jessica McCrohan and in third place Julia Brzozowska.

From Holy Cross Mercy, the winners were Michelle Malinowska in first place, Claire Lyne in second place and Liadh Counihan in third place. In Presentation Monastery, the winners were James Whelan in first place, Oscar Gao in second place and Denis Zidek in third place.