Speed signs at Foilmore NS so old they can’t get parts

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae has called for new speed signs to be put in place at Foilmore NS as “they are too old to get parts”

Concerns about potential accidents at the South Kerry primary school were raised by councillors at this month’s meeting of Kenmare Municipal District as the lights are not working correctly.

Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen, who put forward, a motion on the matter said it is ‘essential’ that lights are in working order.

"For the traffic that goes through, the lights are not in working order and they’re just speeding away through it,” he said.

Speaking in support of the motion, Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae, noted that this has been an ongoing issue for a number of years and that now there is an issue of repair parts.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen, there’s been two serious accidents there previously. We’ve gone beyond them not working, they can’t get parts for them. When a car gets old it must be changed and it’s the same here, when you can’t get parts surely that’s enough,” he said.

In response to the motion the council said the periodic speed limit signs are being maintained under a TII Maintenance Contract. The Council has again raised the condition of these lights with the consultant that is administering the maintenance contract and will also be raising the matter directly with TII.

The provision of additional parking was also raised by Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen. The council said that this would be suitable for funding under the Clár scheme which the school applied for earlier this year. This application can be considered by the Council again in 2022.