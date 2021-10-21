Special tribute to the late Junior Murphy at this year’s Daniel O’Connell Summer School in South Kerry

A tribute to Cahersiveen historian Junior Murphy will be a key event of the Daniel O'Connell Summer School taking place in Cahersiveen and Derrynane this weekend. Front left to right: Aishling O'Sullivan and Kathleen O' Sullivan. Back left to right Paul O' Donoghue, Ciara Quigley, Shelia Quigley O' Sullivan, Sive O'Sullivan, Brendan Casey, Sinead O' Sullivan and Christy O'Connell. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The Daniel O’Connell summer school, taking place this weekend for the first time in two years, will pay tribute to a well-known Kerry historian and and a man who played a huge role in the development of the annual event Maurice ‘Junior’ Murphy. A special tribute to him will take place this Friday at the Con Keating Memorial Park to speak about not only his legacy to history but this legacy to sport on the Iveragh peninsula and his role in his club St Mary’s. The event at 5pm on Friday will be chaired by St Mary’s club chairman Paul O’Donoghue and speakers will include Maurice Fitzgerald, Frank O’Leary and life-long friend of Junior Murphy’s Dr Dave Geaney.

"It will be about the life and times of Junior who died in June. He was a GAA man, a community man and played a part in the Daniel O’Connell summer school. He wrote the history of St Mary’s as well,” explained Christy O’Connell of St Mary’s GAA club.

The tribute to Junior Murphy is part of a packed agenda for the October Bank Holiday Weekend. The main lecture on the Great Kerry man in whose honour the event has been organised, will be given by Professor Maurice Bric MRIA, Professor Emeritus of History at UCD and the Director of the Daniel O’Connell School. He will speak on “Daniel O’Connell: Lives and Legacies” on Saturday afternoon.

This will be followed by a Gala Concert at the Skellig Six18 Distillery, Cahersiveen. As part of the annual Féile at the Skellig Six18 Distillery, which coincides this year with the Daniel O’Connell school Gavan Ring will take time out from his role as a leading tenor at this year's Glyndebourne Opera Festival in the UK to lead a gala concert of some of the greatest and most iconic music from the O'Connell era in the auditorium of the Skellig Six 18 Distillery. He will be joined by the cream of Irish musicians including members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, star soprano Nicola Ring and leading pianist Fiachra Garvey.

Throughout Friday and Saturday there will be a host of informative lectures including a lecture on “Approaches to Kerry History” by Professor Nicholas P. Canny. Professor Canny is Professor Emeritus of History at the National University of Ireland, Galway, and former President of the Royal Irish Academy. His lecture will take place on Friday at 11am.

Author Owen O'Shea who is an Irish Research Council-funded PhD student at UCD, researching politics in Kerry in the decade after the Civil War will speak on Friday afternoon as part of the afternoon focus “Towards an Irish State.” He has published several books on Kerry history and politics and his latest book, Ballymacandy: The Story of a Kerry Ambush was published by Merrion Press earlier this year. Owen will speak on “Reporting the Revolution: Newspapers in Kerry 1920-1923".

Aside from the historic elements of the Daniel O’Connell school there will also be lectures on the biodiversity and horticulture of Derrynane including a talk by James O’Shea, Head Gardener, Derrynane National Historic Park and Chris Maguire, Craft Gardiner, Derrynane National Historic Park who will speak about “The Garden Landscape of Derrynane” on Saturday morning.

The Daniel O’Connell summer school will be officially opened on Friday by the former Chief Justice of Ireland, the Hon. Justice Frank Clarke.

The programme on Friday, October 22, will be held at the Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen (at the western end of the town). The programme on Saturday, October 23, will be held in Derrynane House, Caherdaniel. Details of all speakers as well as booking details are on on www.danieloconnellsummerschool.com.