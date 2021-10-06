Kerry

Special Tribute day to share memories of Fungie

Sinead Kelleher

He was synonymous with Dingle for 37 years and now Fungie's legacy will be remembered in West Kerry as the community in Dingle come together for a special tribute day for their bottle-nosed Dolphin friend.

It is almost a year since Fungie disappeared from Dingle harbour and his special contribution to the town will be remembered as young and old gather to share stories of Fungie and commemorate him on October 17. 

"It will be a community day to celebrate the life of Fungie and share our stories of him,” said boatman Jimmy Flannery. 

