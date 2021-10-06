Special Tribute day to share memories of Fungie

He was synonymous with Dingle for 37 years and now Fungie's legacy will be remembered in West Kerry as the community in Dingle come together for a special tribute day for their bottle-nosed Dolphin friend.

It is almost a year since Fungie disappeared from Dingle harbour and his special contribution to the town will be remembered as young and old gather to share stories of Fungie and commemorate him on October 17.

"It will be a community day to celebrate the life of Fungie and share our stories of him,” said boatman Jimmy Flannery.

Jimmy gave Fungie tours for 33 years on Dingle Harbour and to him the dolphin was a friend he saw on the water daily. The last sighting he had of him was on October 10 last year and to this day it is not known what happened Fungie.

"He disappeared as mysteriously as he showed up,” said Jimmy.

"He was 37 years here and all of a sudden he was not, that is a massive emotional loss .. He was a massive part of our lives and it is still very difficult. I still get emotional that he not there.”

Mr Flannery didn't want Fungie's anniversary to pass by without remembering him and together with his son, Jamie and Caroline Boland of Dingle Chamber Alliance and local boatmen, a tribute day has been organised.

"We will put up bunting and have some music. It will be a family day out. It is not about individuals but about bringing everyone together.”

Free boat trips will take place on the day in Dingle Harbour where Fungie lived for his 37 years and such boat tours are the legacy of the friendly dolphin who became a tourism sensation helping Dingle attract thousands of visitors every year. 2021 was the first season without Fungie in Dingle but Mr Flannery says while his loss was felt daily boat tours are still thriving in the harbour.

The tribute day will see money raised for two charities – Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue and Mallow Search and Rescue - both of whom played a major role in the massive search operation that took place following Fungie's disappearance last year.

"It is our good deed for what Fungie did for us. We wanted to give something back and we didn’t want Fungie to be forgotten. Fungie is still giving back,” said Mr Flannery.

Local school children have been asked to write their stories and experiences of Fungie and these stories will be read on the free boat trips around the harbour. So too are the public asked to share their memories of Fungie on the day and remember him on a very special day.