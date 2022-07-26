Special education the focus of Minister of State visit to Kerry

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan paid a visit to two Kerry schools last week on a short trip to the county.
She visited Kerry to observe summer provision in local schools who have opted to provide this essential service for children with additional needs.
Principal of Faha National School, Gerry Fitzgerald, said it was a great opportunity to discuss the scheme with Minister Madigan.
“The visit went very well ...she observed children doing Robotics and Art,” he said.
The idea of summer provision is to provide children with additional needs with extra support during the summer and in Faha 24 children are attending summer provision.
Mr Fitzgerald said that it is great to see the increase in children availing of summer provision particularly due to the time lost out because of Covid.
“It gives children with additional needs a chance to catch up on lost ground.”
Minister Madigan also visited The Monastery National School in Killarney to see the summer provision programme.