Spare a thought for those that put their lives at risk for us

We all know that volunteers are the beating heart of any community – they are the ones who make sure that things are done when nobody else does.

In fact, in many cases volunteers take on roles that should be provided by the State, it could be said. This is particular evident with the voluntary work to help Ukrainian refugees settle in Ireland.

In other cases it is working to keep communities thriving – from Tidy Towns to Meals on Wheels. They all have their role in society and we should be eternally grateful that there are men and women out there willing to take on voluntary work.

But the reality of some of the work that volunteers undertake in Kerry has never been more in the spotlight with the tasks faced by Kerry Mountain Rescue.

I think many of us forget at times that Kerry Mountain Rescue are just volunteers – a volunteer group that take to the dangerous mountains in often terrible conditions to help those injured or, in tragic cases, have died in the mountains.

This was so with the terrible tragedy last week of the late John Dunne who died while walking in the Reeks after he slipped and fell. He is believed to have died immediately, following a fall near Lough Cummeenapesta.

A round the clock search commenced at first light on Thursday morning, June 2 and continued until dark without success and recommenced at first light with John’s body eventually discovered on Friday morning.

By that stage many of the volunteers had been out searching for dozens of hours, never once giving up, determined to find John and return his body to the family.

John’s cousin Jimmy Kennedy praised the work of Kerry Mountain Rescue and he said there were no words to describe the support they gave to the family. His gratitude and that of John’s family showed not only the importance of the work Kerry Mountain Rescue do but also their professionalism.

“We all know the good work they do, but when you are up close, they are professional, committed and unrelenting in their bid to find a person. We can’t say enough about them. We were blown away by Kerry Mountain Rescue...They were just incredible,” Jimmy told The Kerryman

“We are extremely grateful that he was found and that we could bring him home... Thanks to the people who came forward with information and who changed the focus of the search.”

His words remind us of what these volunteers do almost daily, right here on our doorstep. They put their own lives at risk in adverse weather conditions and on treacherous ground to help families whose loved ones are missing, injured or unfortunately have died tragically.

In John’s case his body was brought home to his family to allow them to have their goodbye. This is what Kerry Mountain Rescue gave to the family and they remained at Cronin’s Yard supporting the family until John’s body was brought down from the mountains.

The rescue team includes men and women with families and lives of their own who, with one call, put their daily life aside. First set up in 1966 following the death of two walkers, their work since then – often uncredited – has saved thousands of lives.

The team is trained well, of course, but the mountains are a dangerous place and team members never know what they are facing when they bravely answer the call. Remember, this is not their day-job, it is something they do to help others out of the goodness of their heart.

In just two weeks this very team have answered seven rescue calls. Thankfully, the most recent ended without tragedy but the rescues are none the less difficult as the team faced dangerous grounds and difficult weather conditions to help those in danger.

A rescue operation on Monday led to the team being airlifted by rescue helicopter R115 to help a group of five who became stranded on Sunday night. None were injured in the incident.

On Saturday, the team rescued a group of walkers including a man who sustained multiple injuries having fallen approx. 150ft from the Cummeenpeasta ridge (Black Valley side) in the McGillycuddy’s Reeks.

Coastguard helicopter R115 was also tasked to the incident but was unable to winch from the location due to high winds.

The voluntary team carried the injured man down the mountain for some time until a safe airlift could be completed.

The team spent nine hours on the operation and a day later were back on the mountains again on Monday morning.

Their work makes headlines every now and then as it has in recent weeks but, more often than not, it goes unnoticed and while those rescued know just how important it is, the rest of us continue our lives without a thought of the task faced by these volunteers.

So this week spare a thought for the brave team who go out there and answer that call.