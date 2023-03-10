South Kerry man was nearly four times over drink-driving limit

A man in his 60s was caught driving while nearly four times over the legal drink-driving limit, Cahersiveen District Court has heard.

John O’Sullivan (64) of Kilmackerin West, Cahersiveen, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Garranebane, Cahersiveen, on November 18, 2021. A subsequent blood sample taken from Mr O’Sullivan returned a blood-alcohol reading of 195 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit applicable to Mr O’Sullivan would have been 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The Court heard that Mr O’Sullivan has one previous conviction, but it dates back to 2003 and was described by defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell as “historic”. It was not a road-traffic matter, the Court heard.

Mr O’Connell asked Judge David Waters to postpone his client’s disqualification from driving on conviction until later this year. Judge Waters agreed to this, and a three-year disqualification will commence in September. He also fined Mr O’Sullivan €350.