South Kerry family escape brunt of the US’ extreme weather in New Jersey

A photo of the effects of the 'bomb cyclone' cold weather snap in New Jersey last week.

Karen's children, Jack and Mary Crossm pictured showing off the effects of the extreme cold weather that the US has been hit by recently.

A New Jersey native that has called South Kerry and Waterville home since 2008 has spoken to The Kerryman this week about her and her families’ experience of the extreme cold weather or ‘bomb cyclone’ that ripped through the US last week.

Karen Cross, along with her kids Jack and Mary and her partner, were visiting family in New Jersey for Christmas - and had just escaped the cold weather snap here in Ireland - when the ‘bomb cyclone’ hit the US late last month and which has killed an estimated 70 people nationwide.