South Kerry family escape brunt of the US’ extreme weather in New Jersey

A New Jersey native that has called South Kerry and Waterville home since 2008 has spoken to The Kerryman this week about her and her families’ experience of the extreme cold weather or ‘bomb cyclone’ that ripped through the US last week.
Karen Cross, along with her kids Jack and Mary and her partner, were visiting family in New Jersey for Christmas - and had just escaped the cold weather snap here in Ireland - when the ‘bomb cyclone’ hit the US late last month and which has killed an estimated 70 people nationwide.
Thankfully, as Karen told The Kerryman this week, they were not as badly hit as others in different parts of the country.
“We seem to have brought the cold weather with us,” she laughed, adding “we luckily did not get it as bad or as cold other places but saying that, on Christmas Eve, it was -12 degrees Celsius here,” she said with a laugh, adding that even by East Coast standards, it was the coldest Christmas that she can remember in her lifetime.
“We didn’t that much snow, only a few flurries on the 23rd but it got really, really cold for Christmas itself. On top of this then too, we had really bad flooding where the bay over-flowed because of the high tide,” she added.
“We had Hurricane Sandy nine years ago and all the houses in the area had to be raised up for insurance purposes but even that did not stop them flooding again,” she said.