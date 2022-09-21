Son of murdered Killarney woman Miriam Burns sent for trial on car theft charge

The son of murdered Killarney woman Miriam Burns has been sent forward for trial on a car theft charge and can be released from custody if gardaí approve an accommodation address he has now supplied.

Billy Burns (51) and of no fixed abode appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Tralee District Court on Wednesday charged with stealing a car in Killarney and stealing fuel at a Dublin filling station in October 2021.

Mr Burns is the son of Miriam Burns (75) who was found murdered in her home at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on Monday, August 15.

He is charged with unlawfully taking a 141-reg white BMW in Killarney on October 3, 2021 and with the theft of €41 of fuel from Circle K, Donnybrook, Dublin the following day, October 4.

At a previous sitting, on August 18, Mr Burns was granted bail, subject to strict conditions, but was subsequently remanded in custody as he was unable to provide an address at which he could reside.

The courts have ruled that if a suitable address is provided to the courts and approved by Gardaí, Mr Burns will immediately become eligible for bail.

At this week’s hearing Judge Carroll was told that Mr Burns has now furnished an address at which he can reside.

Judge Carroll said that if gardaí approved the address he has supplied he will be released from custody on the same conditions as originally applied.

These are that he surrender his passport and travel documents; sign on daily at a garda station; observes a curfew from 10am to 8am and stays out of Killarney except for any court appearances he is required to attend.

The court heard a book of evidence has been served and Mr Burns has entered a guilty plea in relation to the charges against him.

His case has now been sent forward for sentencing at the next sittings of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court in October.