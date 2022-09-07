Son of murdered Killarney woman further remanded on car theft charges

THE son of murdered Killarney woman Miriam Burns has appeared before the courts on a car theft charge.

On August 18 last Billy Burns (51) and of no fixed abode appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Tralee District Court charged with stealing a car in Killarney and stealing fuel at a Dublin filling station in October 2021.

Mr Burns is the son of Miriam Burns (75) who was found murdered in her home at Ardshanavooley, Killarney on Monday, August 15.

He is charged with unlawfully taking a 141-reg white BMW in Killarney on October 3, 2021 and with the theft of €41 of fuel from Circle K, Donnybrook, Dublin the following day, October 4.

At the August 18 sitting in Tralee Billy Burns was granted bail subject to conditions but was subsequently remanded in custody as he was unable to provide an address at which he could reside.

The courts have ruled that if an address is provided to the courts and approved by Gardaí, Mr Burns will immediately become eligible for bail.

On Wednesday morning, September 7, Mr Burns appeared before Judge Carroll at Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison where he remains in custody.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court that his client is still unable to provide an address at which he can stay.

Mr O’Connell told the August 18 sitting that the charges before the court were minor district court matters and that his client had a constitutional right to his freedom and did not pose a flight risk.

On Wednesday Gardaí told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has now directed that the matter be sent forward for trial at the Circuit Court and asked that the case be adjourned for two weeks, until September 21, to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr O’Connell told the court he was “astonished” that the case was proceeding to Circuit Court level.

Addressing the court via video Mr Burns asked that the case be dealt with immediately.

“I plead guilty. Just deal with it today. Get it over with,” he said.

Judge Carroll said she was not in a position to do that as the DPP had issued directions on the matter.

“It’s out of my hands. It’s going to a higher court. That concludes matters,” Judge Carroll said.

Mr Burns was remanded in custody with consent to bail on the same terms and will be able to avail of bail if a suitable address is provided.