Son leads tributes as Kerry’s oldest person, Hannah O’Shea, dies at age 107

To live a long life is one thing, but to live it well another entirely. Hannah O’Shea was the fourth-oldest person in Ireland – the oldest in Kerry and Munster – up to her passing at 107 years last Monday (January 16), but while her extraordinary age will be a consolation to her family, the fact she packed so much into her lifetime, right to the end, will be a greater comfort.

“It’s all speculation, but I suspect her long life was a lot to do with a healthy lifestyle, lots of walking, cycling, chasing sheep up on the mountain. She did a lot of cycling in her 20s, not as a sport but as necessity. That was the healthy lifestyle of the period,” her son, JJ, told The Kerryman this week when asked of the secret behind his mother’s incredible age.

“Right almost to the very end she could recite poems she learned in her school years. She was able to live at home [York Terrace, Killarney] until last April…She kept tipping away at her garden even into her early 100s.”

Hannah Herlihy was born in 1915 and lived in Kilduff, Annascaul. She and her husband – Gene Shea, from the Castlegregory side of the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula – spent many years in the UK after moving there in the late 1940s, and they had four children: JJ, Maureen, Michael, and the late Eugene.

Hannah went on to welcome eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren during her lifetime.

“She moved to London in 1948 and married my father, Eugene, better known as Genie Shea,” JJ said.

“They met here in Ireland, in the mid-1940s. Their first official date was to meet in Inch on the Pattern Day. My father gave her a lift home on the bar of his bicycle, and things went on from there.

“My father moved over to London, and she followed, and they married in 1949. Children followed in the 50s, I was the eldest. She worked alongside my father in England. They had a boarding house, and he was a builder.”

They returned to Ireland in 1991, and Hannah lived on York Terrace up until last April.

“We’re able to celebrate a life that was lived long and lived well,” JJ says. “She had memories of the previous pandemic, the Spanish Flu. She was a child going to school during the War of Independence and Civil War. When she was born in 1915, she would have been a subject of George V, the same as everyone else in Ireland. It was a year before the Easter Rising, and that gives you a sense of just how long ago it was.

“Her faith was very important to her, and she had a particular devotion to St Anthony…She was keen on music and dancing. Traditional music, accordion and melodeon especially.

“She loved gardening – and family was at the centre of her life.”

Hannah O’Shea died on January 16 in UHK’s Palliative Care unit. She was laid to rest in Aghadoe Cemetery on Thursday. She is survived by children; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law; her grandchildren’s partners; nieces; nephews; extended family; many friends; and staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home. She is predeceased by her husband, Gene; and son, Eugene.