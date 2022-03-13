Some of the emergency aid collected in Kerry arrived in Poland this weekend

John O'Sullivan with some of the volunteers at a warehouse in Poland where aid dispatched from Kerry was offloaded at the weekend.

Two Tralee drivers who set out for Poland on Wednesday evening to deliver tonnes of aid to Ukrainian refugees arrived safely in the country on Saturday (yesterday).

Garyowen Transport drivers, Gary Lowham and John O’Sullivan delivered aid at different locations to the north and west of Poland.

John dispatched his cargo at Poznan, while Gary delivered his to Gdansk in northern Poland where a team of university students were on hand to offload the truck at a designated refugee centre.

Gary said around 100,000 refugees have so far arrived in Gdansk from Ukraine since the war broke out.

“We were at the centre for a couple of hours and it was all women and children coming, no men. Their men had left them at the border, it was upsetting to see these poor people,” said Gary Lowham.

“Some of the women said they know that they’ll probably never see them [their men] again. As for what they’ll do with the rest of their own lives, they didn’t know either, it’s just tough,” he added.

Gary is on his way back home, but he will be heading straight to Manchester from where he will drive another truck full of aid to Poland. The London Symphony Orchestra has sponsored the truck for the Ukrainian community living in Manchester.

“They are in contact with their own people back home who are telling them exactly what they need. We’ll probably be driving closer to the border this time,” said Gary.

"Governments are telling people to donate money and not aid, but this is all going to be needed. I’m sure the money side of it will be needed in the long-term.”

Even though Gary and his colleagues have driven for days to deliver the precious aid, he is keen to lay praise at the feet of all the ‘super generous’ people in Kerry.

“We’re only bringing it out, it’s the people who collected it and packed it on the ground back in Kerry that deserve the credit, they are the heroes,” he said.

“The people dropped their donations to the warehouse, but I suppose we get to experience the enjoyment of seeing where it goes. People were putting in 10-hour days back home to sort this aid out; it was a super response.”

Gary continues: “We saw for ourselves how this aid is going to the people that need it. This was a major set up [in Poland], and seeing it did us the power of good. But seeing the women and children wouldn’t do you any good.

"It is driving us on to deliver even more aid, which we will. I also hope we take in as many of these people into our homes as we can and give them something of a normal life.”