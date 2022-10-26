Solicitor says it was a ‘foolish’ response to tell gardaí to f..k off,

A man who told gardaí to f..k off when asked for his passport or other documentation did so because he felt aggrieved to have been stopped in public and asked to produce documentation, Listowel District Court was told this week.

Defence solicitor John Cashell said that it was a ‘foolish response from his client Shaheer Hassan.

Mr Hassan of 13 Cedarfield, Limerick was stopped at Main Street, Ballybunion, on July 16, 2021 and asked to produce the documentation. He failed to do so and was charged with failing to produce a valid passport or other documentation.

He was further charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour due to his attitude towards gardaí.

The court heard that Mr Hassan has no previous convictions and is originally from Pakistan. He had a work permit to be in Ireland.

Judge Waters said he would give Mr Hassan an opportunity and ordered him to pay €400 to the charity Little Blue Heroes. If this is paid he will strike out the charges.