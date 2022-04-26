Social-housing stock not being used to house refugees, Council explains

Social-housing stock cannot be used at this time to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, Kerry County Council outlined at its latest full meeting on Friday.

This was made clear in response to a Notice of Motion by Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea, who was told that the allocation and re-allocation of current housing stock was not affected by Kerry’s response to the Ukraine crisis. The Council also outlined to Cllr O’Shea’s party colleague, Cllr Michael Cahill, that IPAS is responsible for managing Ukrainian refugees’ accommodation needs, with the local authority providing some supports in the area of emergency accommodation.

In her Chief Executive’s Report for April, Moira Murrell explained that the Cumann Iosaef facility in Tralee, put in place as a short-term rest facility for temporary and emergency accommodation, has not had to be used yet because of additional accommodation secured from the hospitality sector on IPAS’ behalf. The Council is assessing the availability and suitability of Ballymullen Barracks, while the local authority has also identified potential sites for more-permanent accommodation, though not in conflict with the Council’s social-housing plans.

Discussion on the county’s response to the Ukrainian crisis took up a significant amount of discussion at Friday’s evening, with widespread praise for the Council and other agencies’ handling of the situation, as well as sympathy for the Ukrainian refugees themselves.

Among the matters discussed was the provision of transportation for refugees, raised by Fianna Fáil Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald through a Notice of Motion. The Council acknowledged this as a significant issue in the county and country and told Cllr Fitzgerald that a national announcement on emergency transport is expected shortly.

Elsewhere, Councillors including Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) called for incentives for property owners to make bed space available, while Cllr O’Shea said that, if Government pursues the use of social housing for refugee accommodation, a discussion will need to be had with the Council on this.

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton asked if the Council has asked the Department for extra resources to cover staff currently responding to the refugee crisis, while party colleague Michael Foley welcomed clarity on the effect of providing accommodation on social-housing stock.

Several Councillors, including Labour’s Marie Moloney and Fianna Fáil’s Mikey Sheehy, said they had been contacted by several people who have pledged accommodation but have not had any return contact from the relevant bodies. Cllr Moloney also urged for sensitivity in responding to the crisis – for example, in identifying sites for accommodation – at the risk of alienating those who’ve been on housing waiting lists for a significant time.

Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Ferris suggested liaising with Kerry Education and Training Board (ETB) about the provision of relevant classes for refugees, and Independent Cllr Sam Locke questioned the wisdom of using Ballymullen Barracks to accommodate those fleeing a war-torn country.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen (FG), meanwhile, asked how many Ukrainian refugees are currently in the county, with Ms Murrell explaining that the number is now over 2,000 people.