Snooker legends Doherty, Hendry and Taylor take to the baize in Tralee

It’s not often – even at the Crucible Theatre – that you’ll have players with nine world snooker titles between them in the same room, but that was, remarkably, the case at Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee last weekend.

That’s because the hotel provided the venue as Ken Doherty and Dennis Taylor – world champions in 1997 and 1985, respectively – joined the legendary seven-time champion Stephen Hendry and a large attendance for a night of fun, food, and a few frames.

It came together with thanks to Mark Leen Promotions – Mark is a good friend of Ken’s, we’re told – and was held in association with Pembroke Street’s Tralee Snooker Club.

While Hendry jointly holds the record – with Ronnie O’Sullivan – for most world crowns, the night itself marked the 25th anniversary of one of the few world finals the Scot lost, when Dubliner Doherty became the first man to beat Hendry at the Crucible in six years. They played out a best-of-three-frames match in Tralee and, again, it was Doherty who got the better of the Scottish player.

Tyrone’s Dennis Taylor, who won the most famous world decider of them all when he beat Steve Davis 18-17 on the final ball of the 1985 championship, was at hand to MC proceedings.

Tommy Dowling of Tralee Snooker Club described the trio as “pure gentlemen”.

“All credit to Mark Leen, who’s good friends with Ken [Doherty], and Ronnie O’Sullivan as well,” Tommy said to The Kerryman. “It was great for the club, they’re great memories to bring forward and, hopefully, we’ll be able to get more star players over to Tralee again in the next year or two.”

The night included an introduction of Tralee’s honorary guests, and this was followed by a meal, as well as an auction of merchandise and even the chance to take to the table and face a former World Champion. The coveted Joe Davis World Championship trophy also made an appearance, as if there were not enough famous faces in situ.

A word of thanks, too, to all who helped to organise and oversee the night, including table-fitter Ger Dunphy, referee Pat Mooney and, of course, Mark Leen, who also provided some musical entertainment at the venue.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has only spoken highly of it [the night],” Tommy said after the event.