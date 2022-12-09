Snooker legends Doherty and White set for Killarney event in January

Ken Doherty and Jimmy White (inset) will appear at the Eviston House Hotel in Killarney on January 2 2023 for a fundraising event in aid of Recovery Haven.

Snooker fans here in Kerry are in for a post-Christmas treat next year with two of the biggest legends of the game, Ken Doherty and Jimmy White, set to appear at the Eviston House Hotel in Killarney where they will take part in an exhibition match before answering questions from the audience about their illustrious careers and chatting all things snooker.

The event, taking place on January 2, will mark 25 years since Ken Doherty won the World Championship in 1997 and it will be a fundraiser for Recovery Haven Cancer Support.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Connie Sullivan, the organiser of the event, said that it’s wonderful to be involved with an event that will bring two such legends of the sport to Kerry.

"It will be bit of both [a match and a chat] on the night. They will play a few local players each and then they will play each other in a best of seven match. After this then, there will be a questions and answers session after this,” said Connie.

"It will absolutely be a not-to-be-missed event. They are two of the biggest legends of the game and it comes at a time when Ken is celebrating 25 years of being World Champion and so he will be bringing the World Championship Trophy with him on the night and people will have their chance to have a photo with the lads and the trophy on the night as well," Connie continued.

Going on, Connie said that tickets went on sale last week and are off to a strong start so far, adding that a ticket would make for an ideal Christmas present for the snooker fan in people’s lives.

As to why Recovery Haven is the chosen charity of the event, Connie said that the cause is one close to the heart of the owner of the Eviston House Hotel; as a close friend of his, Connie decided to organise the event in aid of the charity, a group that he says do amazing work and that it’s only until you need them yourself, you are not aware of how amazing what they do is.

A standard ticket for the event will cost €20 while a VIP ticket – which includes a photo and a meet and greet with the players – will cost €50.

Doors will open at 7pm on the night and the show itself starts at 8pm.

Tickets are available online from ticketstop.ie or through the link here or by calling Recovery Haven on 066 719 2122, Eviston House Hotel on 064 663 1640, Tralee Snooker Club on 087 674 8046 and Cue Club in Killarney on 064 663 0057.