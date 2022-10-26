Sneem smiling with success following fun event

Locals act tooks to the stage in Sneem for Mock the Mic at the Sneem Hotel which was a huge success. Photo by Tom Naiman.

Stephanie Cahill one of the organisers of the successful Mock the Mic charity event in Sneem. Photo by Tom Naiman.

The need for fun and the need for fundraising, the two ingredients needed for a fabulous event and these were truly delivered in style at the recent Mock The Mic at the Sneem Hotel earlier this month.

Hilarious acts, stunning dance routines and great comedy were all on show with everything from Pavarotti to The Saw Doctors, from The Spice Girls to The Jumbo Breakfast Roll.

The event also saw the local Ukrainian community take part in the fundraising community event.

Judges for the event were TD Micheal Healy-Rae, Radio Kerry’s Joe McGill and Anna Galvin, who had the hard task of choosing the winner from the variety of acts but finally a decision was made with Sneem Men’s Shed taking top prize for their Joe Dolan Medley.

MC Michael Cahill from RTE 2FM acted as MC for the event which was supported by the community in South Kerry, through their participation and attendance.

Now that the dust has settled on the event organisers are delighted to announce that €14,000 has been raised and the proceeds were divided out between the Air Ambulance, Derrynane Inshore Rescue and the Sneem and Caherdaniel difibrillators.

Organiser Stephanie Cahill said the success of the event is down to the great community that pulled together to create fun and to fundraise.

"The event was a massive success and the money raised exceeded our expectations. I think so many people just wanted to get out and enjoy themselves after two years of restrictions. We even had an act from our new Ukrainian friends. We have a great community spirit here in Sneem and the surrounding areas of Caherdaniel, Castlecove, Tahilla and Blackwater and everyone pulls together to make events like this such a success".