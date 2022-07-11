Sneem Resource Centre ‘urgently’ searching for new home in Kerry village

Sneem Resource Centre urgently need a new home. Pictured here Caroline Lea, Marian O'Sullivan, Mary Casey, Julie Knightly, Yvonne Muller, Jane O'Sullivan and Maureen Connelly who are pleading for help to find a new premises. Photo by Tom Naiman.

Sneem Resource Centre has this week called for help to find a new home in the village as they have to move from their current base after 21 years.

Searches to date have been unable to locate a base and there are fears for the closure of the vital centre if they cannot find a new home.

The centre offers a host of services to the village and its loss would be a tough blow. It is, in essence, the hub of the community, acting as a drop-in centre and providing a social hub within the community for all ages. It also provides a host of services from internet, printing and photocopying, and assistance to those needing help with forms and online applications.

It is used for meetings, events and social gatherings that take place within the community, and it also operates a second-hand shop and hosts weekly bingo, as well as providing office space for the Sneem Newsletter and Sneem Development Co-Op.

The centre is located in a private, rented house since it first opened.

“We are urgently looking for a new place within the village. If anyone knows anywhere that is suitable, please contact us,” said vice-chairperson Julie Knightly.

"We have a great reputation, we have been here for 21 years, and we are heart-broken to have to leave where we are.”

If anyone knows of a suitable location, they are asked to contact the local committee or ring Sneem Resource Centre between 12pm and 2pm from Monday to Thursday. They can be contacted at (064) 664 5545.