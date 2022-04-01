Sneem offers warm welcome as South Kerry hosts refugees

Though it is only a temporary refuge Sneem Hotel and the village of Sneem have given a warm welcome to 30 Ukranian refugees, fleeing the war.

Kerry has opened its arms with hotels and homes across the county opening giving support to the hundreds of Ukranian refugees who have arrived in the county and Sneem Hotel has also opened its doors to refugees who will stay at the hotel for several weeks, until further more permanent solutions can be found.

Five children from the Ukraine are now attending school in the village temporarily while some children are also attending the local créche as they settle into the local community.

Such has been the success of the temporary measure that it is hoped that more permanent accommodation can be found in the local village to help house that have arrived in Sneem.

A local private development, Ard An Oir housing development, on the outskirts of the village has been mooted as a potential solution. This housing development has recently been finished and Kerry County Council said this week they are in ongoing discussions in respect of finalising the outstanding issues with the private developer.

The refugees have settled well in the village and the hotel and local bus operators have brought them on day trips around South Kerry while the local community have dropped donations to the hotel.

"They are settling in well and they were tinkled pink at the generosity,” said owner Louis Moriarty.

"Many of those who are here got out early, some had businesses and they fear they have now been flattened.”

A special religious service was held at the hotel for the residents at the weekend so they could celebrate their faith.

Meanwhile, the Ring of Kerry Hotel in Cahersiveen has welcomed a group of Ukranian refugees while several other hotels in South Kerry have also offered to provide accommodation, some temporary, others for a longer period.