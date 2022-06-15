Snapshots of life now and then in new exhibition

The phenomenal changes that have taken place in West Kerry people’s lives and living conditions over the past 50 years are the subject of a planned photographic exhibition that promises to open a window on Dingle’s past.

Lisa Ryan (nee Curran) is leading a project which will compare life in West Kerry now with the way people lived in the 1970s and 1980s. She aims to bring German photographer Martin Rosswog and his daughter back to Dingle to exhibit photographs that he took in the 70s and 80s and while he is here Martin plans plans to take a series of pictures and films to document the changes in living conditions over the past 50 years.

On his first visit to Dingle, photography student Martin and his friend looked to hire ponies and were directed to Peadar Curran (RIP) who supplied them with two piebald ponies.

Martin struck up a friendship with the Curran family and Lisa often accompanied him on trips to photograph people’s homes. He later published a book of his photography, entitled ‘European Rural Interiors’, which compared homes in many countries including Ukraine, Finland and Ireland.

Over the past 50 years Dingle has changed utterly and Lisa hopes Martin Rosswog’s work will illustrate how Dingle has transformed from a rural town where fishing and farming were the mainstay of the economy to the booming tourist destination it is today. As a rural town in the 1970s, the lifestyle in Dingle and the surrounding areas had changed little in 100 years.

The exhibition is planned for An Díseart during the month of July, subject to a successful fundraising campaign. To this end Martin’s daughter Marie has established a GoFundMe page, which is more than halfway to its funding goal of €4,000.

To support the fund raising effort, look up Gofundme.com and search for Martin Rosswog – Return to Dingle.